Cottagecore Meets Minimalism in This £585K Home in the English Countryside

Location: Kingsbridge, Devon, England

Price: £585,000 (approximately $741,253 USD)

Renovation Architect: Stopher Design

Footprint: 1,180 square feet (two bedrooms, one bath)

From the Agent: "Set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty near Aveton Gifford, this wonderful house of two halves comprises a Grade II–listed stone thatched cottage and a striking contemporary extension by Stopher Design. With expansive views and impressive environmental credentials, the interior unifies the old and the new incredibly well. Extending over 1,180 square feet, the interior feels homely and light, with a pared-back decorative palette applied to the historic 18th-century bones. Private gardens blend seamlessly with the surrounding Devonshire countryside, a haven for wildlife and bucolic walks, while the beaches lining the coastline are just a short drive away and Dartmoor National Park is reachable in around 15 minutes by car."