Texas Two-Step

A view along the main axis through the house and into the backyard, with the campanile of a nearby church beyond. "The architects worked to situate the house to take advantage of this view," notes Wong. On either side of the main hall is Wong’s office, storage and a bathroom, with the kitchen at the end. Above, the patinaed steel balustrade hides a vent and incorporates a sculpture Wong’s parents brought back from a trip to China. "They brought it back right when Jay was designing the panel, and it just fit," says Wong. "It depicts a crane and a tortoise, traditional Chinese symbols of long life." As the sun hits the cutout and sculpture through the day, it creates a play of light and shadows.