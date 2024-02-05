Richard Neutra’s Taylor House Is Now Available to Rent—for a Whopping $10K Per Month
Location: 3816 Lockerbie Court, Glendale, California
Price: $10,000 per month (lease)
Architect: Richard Neutra
Year Built: 1961
Footprint: 1,477 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)
From the Agent: "Secreted away, atop a steep knoll adjacent to the Verdugo Mountains Open Space Preserve, just north of Glendale, sits the masterfully restored pied-à-terre that Richard Neutra built, in 1961, for Maurice and Marceil Taylor. In the architectural enclave of Whiting Woods, the aptly named Taylor House has undergone a meticulous three-year restoration and preservation that would delight any midcentury purist. The two-bedroom, two-bath home, epitomizes Neutra’s tenet of therapeutic architecture, with its massive plate glass sliders that allow a free-flowing dialectic between inside and out. The inconspicuous facade provides an additional layer of privacy for the jewel box, sited in a sylvan setting among heritage oaks. Neutra’s intentional design delays the reveal of that arboreal view upon entering the house; the sight-lines are forced to one end of the brick fireplace, and a burlap-covered art wall, revealed upon entering the open-concept main room with cork floors and a north facing wall of glass extending the full length of the house."
The Taylor House, located at 3816 Lockerbie Court in Glendale, California, is currently listed for lease ($10,000 per month) by Hilary Markus and Shane McCoy Fermelia of Carolwood Estates.
