Richard Neutra’s Taylor House Is Now Available to Rent—for a Whopping $10K Per Month

Dating back to 1961, the refreshed dwelling is an architectural jewel box, with a price tag to match.
Location: 3816 Lockerbie Court, Glendale, California

Price: $10,000 per month (lease)

Architect: Richard Neutra

Year Built: 1961

Footprint: 1,477 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "Secreted away, atop a steep knoll adjacent to the Verdugo Mountains Open Space Preserve, just north of Glendale, sits the masterfully restored pied-à-terre that Richard Neutra built, in 1961, for Maurice and Marceil Taylor. In the architectural enclave of Whiting Woods, the aptly named Taylor House has undergone a meticulous three-year restoration and preservation that would delight any midcentury purist. The two-bedroom, two-bath home, epitomizes Neutra’s tenet of therapeutic architecture, with its massive plate glass sliders that allow a free-flowing dialectic between inside and out. The inconspicuous facade provides an additional layer of privacy for the jewel box, sited in a sylvan setting among heritage oaks. Neutra’s intentional design delays the reveal of that arboreal view upon entering the house; the sight-lines are forced to one end of the brick fireplace, and a burlap-covered art wall, revealed upon entering the open-concept main room with cork floors and a north facing wall of glass extending the full length of the house."

A bright-red front door adds a playful splash of color to the home’s crisp, white exterior.

Inside, a brick fireplace anchors the main living area, while floor-to-ceiling glazing overlooks the wooded site.

The home’s two bedrooms feature cork floors, wood details, and large windows.

"Precise period details abound in this architectural sanctuary," notes the agent. "The home also includes a full-size laundry area, a carport for two, and numerous outdoor spaces."

