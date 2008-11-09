Taschen Does Art & Architecture

Iconic photographer of mid-century modernism Julius Shulman may or may not have been a pack rat. What he was: a collector of the equally significant '40s-'60s design Bible Arts & Architecture. He had a nearly intact collection of the sumptuous volumes, covering progressive news ranging from the case study houses of Silver Lake to early developments by a young prodigy named Richard Meier. Art book publisher Benedikt Taschen recently discovered the collection; and has now reproduced the publications—265 of them.





The first installment is a ten-box set covering 1945 to 1954; conveniently available in time for that special designophile on your holiday list. The second will be released next fall.



