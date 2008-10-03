View Photos
Take a Seat Initiative
By Jamie Waugh –
The guerilla approach has been a popular one for Sandanistas and spray paint-wielding marketing artists alike. But guerilla seating?
The Take A Seat project is just this: an initiative that efforts to place old chairs on subway platforms. The chairs come from trash piles; and the socially-minded program participants install them at their whim on platforms that seem void of seating. It's the approach of New York artist Jason Eppink to take on the point of view of the Metropolitan Transit Authority in its goal to provide an "inviting and pleasant environment geared to the user."
The fun part: you are invited to participate.
