Table Linens by Commune Design

In my online wanderings this week I've come across a totally lovely set of table linens from Los Angeles–based Commune Design. They are made of 100% linen hand-dyed in LA by Matteo, and I think what appeals to me about these napkins, placemats and tablecloths is how masculine they are. The somewhat rough linen, contrast stitching and subtly geometric pattern manage to feel at once refined, unfussy and just a tick manly, as though you'd find them in some sophisticated farmhouse.

Sold in sets of four, the snack napkins and dinner napkins are my favorites, particularly in the gray or natural colors. The variety of color within the generally pretty neutral palette make the linens both adaptable to whatever your going tabletop motif is without getting lost in the process. Texture, subtle patterning, made in the USA. What more do you want? The placemats also come in sets of four and the tableclothes come in two sizes. As for table linens, why not go with actual linen? The raw look is more polished when trimmed in contrast stitching, like these tabletop pieces by Commune Design in Los Angeles.