Surf Shacks 017 - Randy Hild

Tell us a little about yourself. My name is Randy Hild. I’m a husband, a dad, and a regular-foot from Orange County. I have also worked in the surf industry for over 35 years, so I am sort of an "old guard" guy who was in at the very beginning of the industry when it was just formulating. It all started with the first surf shops in the ’50s and ’60s. Hobie opened his first surf shop in maybe 1954, so that was before my time. Then the surf apparel industry as we know it today—with mass production of products and brands—all started in 1981 with The Action Sports Retailer Trade Show. That’s kind of when the industry formed, with people who had trade show booths and just enough surf shops by then to justify having a trade show. It just exploded from there and went through this crazy growth in the mid-’80s when there was this great neon trend happening. That was maybe not the best thing for the sport because it became too broad and mainstream way too fast so it was viewed as more of a trend—a trend that blew the industry up in a great way, but then crashed and burned just as fast in the ’90s. No one really saw that coming. Companies went out of business, which was just a correction. Since then there are just a lot of comes and goes, but the surf industry has come a long way since its humble beginnings.

Who was the architect of your house? Tell us about the significance of the area you live in. I’ve always been fascinated by the history of our culture—surf culture and even California culture. That goes back to the history of why I bought this home. The original architect of this home is George Bissell. He graduated from USC School of Architecture, which in the ’50s and ’60s was the school for architecture out here where a lot of the "case study architects" came out of. One of the most important ones was A. Quincy Jones, who was partnered with Frederick Emmons on the majority of all the Eichler homes, primarily up in the Bay area. A. Quincy Jones shared the case study goal of reinventing the house as a way of redefining the way people lived in post-war America. He literally designed the master plan for the city of Irvine and the whole balance of green belts and urban planning, and he was the dean at the USC School of Architecture through the ’50s and ’60s. He also designed that famous Sunnylands Annenburg home in the desert that is the most important piece of architecture in Palm Springs, where every President has had a retreat since Johnson. What makes this so important is that George Bissell was a colleague of A. Quincy Jones. They both served on the board at USC and did a project together that was the Lido Sands development, which was this famous island in Newport. They teamed up and did all the city planning for the island, places for boats, for kids to play, small streets with proper pedestrian walkways, parking away from the streets, ocean accesses, small home lots. It was basically this really intimate, beach lifestyle development. To me, when I learned all that, the lightbulb went on and I realized why this home and others like it were so important having been designed by this talented architect of the Eichler generation.

What are your favorite things about this area? People tend to either love or hate Orange County. In the surf industry it’s called, "Velcro Valley," which is mostly based here. But it’s always been home for me. It’s where I grew up. I love it because of the lifestyle. All the pioneers from the ’30s through the ’50s would come back home to this area from winters in Hawaii and bring pieces of the culture there with them. San O is a perfect example, you can just drive up, park your car on the beach and surf all day out front, which is the ultimate Hawaiian beach lifestyle that still exists today here. Everyone is welcome: families, beginners, pros, you name it—it’s all about just having fun here. I have had opportunities to live abroad in France, and we had a home in Hawaii for a while—all great experiences, but man, I walk in this door here and couldn’t be happier. This is home. For all of those reasons, this is still a pretty darn easy place for me to live.