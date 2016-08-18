Style Inspiration: Twiggy
Sixties fashion icon Twiggy is known for her large eyes and long eyelashes, so it's fitting that in real life she drove a Lamborghini Miura, a car with large orbs that seems to have eyelashes. However, in her photos she easily morphs from English dandy using a Ford Mustang as a prop to the waif in her seemingly oversized Morris Mini.
We love when automotive design and fashion blend, because, after all, what we really love is beauty and both offer it up in spades. Twiggy certainly falls in the line as we at Petrolicious love celebrities that love vintage cars.
- - -
Who's your car-loving celebrity idol?
Photo Sources (from top left): Lamborghini Miura Eyelashes, Twiggy Eyelashes, Twiggy Driving Her Mini Cooper, Leather Weekend Bag, Twiggy Yellow, Twiggy Standing by Mustang, Twiggy Sitting on the Hood, Twiggy Mouth Open, Crochet Driving Gloves, Lamborghini Miura