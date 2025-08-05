How They Pulled It Off: A Historical Toronto Home With a Wellness Zone in the Basement

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

How do you get a 60 percent increase in living space without altering a home’s original envelope? For Studio VAARO, the answer was a feat of what cofounder Francesco Valente-Gorjup called "structural gymnastics."

The Toronto-based firm was tapped to renovate a semidetached Edwardian home. The challenge, according to VAARO cofounder Aleris Rodgers, was to modernize and reorganize the building without much disruption to its street-facing facade.