Asking $3.8M, This ’30s L.A. Home Was Designed by the Architect of the Beverly Hills Hotel

Location: 4803 Cromwell Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $3,795,000

Architect: Elmer Grey, FAIA

Year Built: 1930

Footprint: 3,355 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.24 acres

From the agent: "This 1930 storybook home was designed by notable architect Elmer Grey, FAIA, whose other works include the Beverly Hills Hotel, Pasadena Playhouse, and Huntington Art Gallery. North of Los Feliz Blvd and at the end of a gated drive, this stunning property has incomparable panoramic views of the Los Angeles skyline. The home combines period details and historic charm with modern conveniences (major systems were updated over the last year). Features include: hardwood floors, a large living room, formal dining room, four bedrooms, and a second-floor den/media room that showcases incredible views of the city. The floor-plan is flexible and could accommodate a number of creative possibilities. The large lot is charmingly planted and has the feel of a magical wooded garden. Additionally, there are exterior patios off the kitchen that are perfect for entertaining and al fresco dining."