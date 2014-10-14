Step Up Your Mixology Game with Gold-Plated Barware

A classic three-piece cobbler, this cocktail shaker is crafted from 24K gold-plated stainless steel. Pair with the gold-plated jiggers to create a classic gin martini.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Available in both 1 oz. and 2 oz. sizes, the gold-plated jiggers are an elegant addition to a barware collection. The 1 oz. jigger includes vessels for both ½ ounce and 1 ounce of liquid, and the 2 oz. jigger includes vessels for both 1 ounce and 2 ounces of liquid. Both jiggers have a simple silhouette that resembles a classic hourglass.

The 24K gold-plated barspoon is designed in the classic teardrop shape and features a tight spin, providing a more comfortable stir than traditional stirrers. Pair the spoon with a simple mixing glass.

3 olives for garnish

Several ice cubes

Use both of the jiggers. The 2 oz. jigger can be used for the gin, and the 1 oz. jigger conveniently turns over to a ½ oz. capacity. Use the ½ oz. side for the remaining gin and the vermouth and pour into the cocktail shaker over the ice. Close the shaker and vigorously shake. Strain the martini into a cocktail glass, and garnish with olives.

The shaker and jiggers are elegant enough to be left on display after use.

If you prefer a stirred cocktail, consider using a refined mixing glass with an attractive barspoon.