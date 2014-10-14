View Photos
Step Up Your Mixology Game with Gold-Plated Barware
By Marianne Colahan
Whether you’re a fan of elaborate mixology or a simple mixed drink, consider elevating your bar accessories with an unexpected material. This collection of 24K gold-plated barware makes a thoughtful present for your favorite mixologist or an excellent gift for yourself. Cheers to instantly luxe cocktails, with the Midas touch.
Ingredients:
2 ½ oz. gin
½ oz. dry vermouth
3 olives for garnish
Several ice cubes
Use both of the jiggers. The 2 oz. jigger can be used for the gin, and the 1 oz. jigger conveniently turns over to a ½ oz. capacity. Use the ½ oz. side for the remaining gin and the vermouth and pour into the cocktail shaker over the ice. Close the shaker and vigorously shake. Strain the martini into a cocktail glass, and garnish with olives.
The shaker and jiggers are elegant enough to be left on display after use.
If you prefer a stirred cocktail, consider using a refined mixing glass with an attractive barspoon.