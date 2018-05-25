24 Outdoor Products for Every Kind of Summer Plan

For Urban Naturalists . . . who celebrate Mother Nature from a Juliet balcony.





From Britain’s city gardening experts Boskke (the name means "little forest" in Old English) comes the Sky planter (from $64), an inverted hanging holder made of stoneware ceramic that doesn’t eat up any floor space.

A timeworn interior design trick for enhancing a small area, which works equally well outdoors, is simply to add a rug. The chevron-patterned soft plastic Sapmi rug ($597) by Brita Sweden is a durable, eye-pleasing option.



For urbanites who long to see wildlife, the Midcentury Birdhouse ($120) from The MoMA Design Store might help attract exotic winged visitors—or just pigeons. The handmade, poplar-clad aviary can be wall-mounted or hung.



With its base tucked beneath a lounge, the Alizé Offset low table by Fermob ($347) is a space-efficient and convenient surface for holding refreshments or reading. The aluminum-frame piece is available in a multitude of colors.



For Lounge Potatoes . . .who practically take up residence by the pool.



All-weather furniture isn’t always comfy, which is why good pillows are essential. CB2’s Be Who We Are pillow ($60) has a textured knit pattern that screams "indoors only," but can survive outside thanks to a water-repellent finish.



Available in a few showy colors, soon to include this blueberry-ish hue, Offi’s Low Rider lounge ($399) is made entirely of recyclable, rotational-molded, low-density polyethylene. A drainage hole helps it withstand nasty weather.

With a 16-foot-long swagged cord, the Hoist pendant (from $590, with steel shade) can hang from a covered area and reach faraway outlets with ease. Meyer Davis created the light for fellow New Yorkers Rich Brilliant Willing.



The Hatch module chaise ($6,082), designed by Michael Vanderbyl for Janus et Cie, is inspired by classic sailing yachts. The powder-coated aluminum frame comes in white or silver and pairs with a teak seat and back.

For Gorp Connoisseurs...who summit the selfie spot on foot or in an Airstream.

From Diabla for Gandiablasco comes La Siesta ($120), a 1.2-liter bottle inspired by Spain’s traditional porous clay water jug, or botijo. The terracotta container is too fragile for heavy-duty hikes, but for a wilderness picnic? Perfect.



For cooks who swear by cast iron pans but loathe the idea of lugging one in a backpack, The Field Company’s Field #8 skillet ($100) is just four and a half pounds. That places it in stainless steel’s weight class. Plus, it’s made in the USA.



Stuffed with responsibly sourced 800-fill duck down, the Sueño bag ($350) by Cotopaxi is a toasty mummy-style sleeper that weighs less than three pounds. At 82 inches long, with a large foot box, it’s plenty roomy, too.



With side pockets for bottles and loops to attach travel bags, the Y-Pack by Colorado’s Topo Designs ($79) is ready to hit the Rockies. Alternatively, if hiking a Palo Alto tech campus is more your thing, it’s sized for most 15-inch laptops.



For Backyard Grill Masters...who dine alfresco long after Labor Day.

A cheese tray is instantly outdoor-ready when the utensils are teak. These spreaders from Terrain ($32 for a set of four) are handcrafted in Thailand; their shape is uniform, but variations in the wood’s grain make each piece unique.

Run by husband-and-wife team Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung, L.A.–based Poketo offers up its Cotton Denim Apron ($38), a two-pocket smock that’s large enough to protect your clothes from even the messiest barbecue.

The enamel 3-Pint Jug from Falcon ($47) is available in five colors, including the British company’s signature white with blue rim and basic black. It’s great for keeping drinks cold, but also works nicely as a tabletop vase.

Nardi’s lightweight stackable chairs make it easy to keep extra seating around for big parties. The Net Relax 327 ($186) can double as a dining or lounge chair, comes in six UV-resistant colors, and has an optional cushion.



For Garden-to-Table Types...who give away their homegrown zucchini just to rub it in.

One look at Cane-Line’s indigo Soft Baskets (from $425)is enough to justify the splurge. They’re made of high-quality PP,so they’re UV-resistant, anti-bacterial, and non-allergenic. Oh, and they’re great for holding tools or plants.



Barebones Living’s copper-accented steel Pruners ($30), which draw inspiration from traditional Japanese garden shears, are strong, easy to handle, and economical—basically, the last pair of pruners you’ll ever need to buy.



In addition to its cool shape, the Globe watering can by Tools Design for Eva Solo($59) has an offset hole for easy filling, an easy-to-grip handle, and a dual-function spout that changes from jet to spray. Best of all, it’s drip-free.



Ergonomically designed for women by English food writer and gardener Sophie Conran, the Ultimate Tool Set from Williams Sonoma ($250 for nine items) features polished steel heads, brass fittings, and solid beech wood handles.



For Beach Castaways...who are on a first-name basis with the lifeguards.

Travel bag designer Eddie Harrop widens her scope with the Beacher tote ($425), made exclusively for e-tailer Moda Operandi. Featuring a large, open design, the canvas-and-leather bag can hold all your summer reading and more.



A quick shake or double-tap, customizable through the Beoplay app, brings Bang & Olufsen’s renowned sound quality out of the Beoplay P2 Bluetooth speaker ($169). The frame is water and dirt resistant—great for seaside excursions.