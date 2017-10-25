A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn
View Photos
Lifestyle

A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn

Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell
Late in life, designer and artist Harry Bertoia built hundreds of sound-making sculptures, clusters of thin metal rods that produce strange tones when touched.

Harry Bertoia (1915-1978) the Italian-born furniture designer behind the Diamond chair and other Knoll classics is celebrated as a master not just in modernist circles, but even in the mainstream. Harry Bertoia the creator of elaborate metal gongs and sound sculptures who spent the late part of his career making otherworldly music at a barn in backwoods Pennsylvania, sometimes with vocal support from his brother and sister, is more of a cult figure.  

But the sound experiments he produced at his "Sonambient Barn" have always commanded a dedicated following. In 1971, two fans, filmmakers Jeffrey and Miriam Eger, visited to shoot a performance by and conversation with Bertoia. On November 17, Bertoia’s label will release the documentary Sonambients: The Sound Sculpture of Harry Bertoia on DVD for the first time, along with a CD of intimate recordings. Check out rare photos from the accompanying 16-page booklet below. 


A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn - Photo 1 of 14 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample


A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn - Photo 2 of 14 -
Photo Categories:


A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn - Photo 3 of 14 -


A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn - Photo 4 of 14 -


A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn - Photo 5 of 14 -


A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn - Photo 6 of 14 -


A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn - Photo 7 of 14 -


A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn - Photo 8 of 14 -


A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn - Photo 9 of 14 -


A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn - Photo 10 of 14 -


A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn - Photo 11 of 14 -


A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn - Photo 12 of 14 -


A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn - Photo 13 of 14 -


A New Box Set Captures Harry Bertoia at the Sonambient Barn - Photo 14 of 14 -