It displays the tea inside its glass barrel like an aquarium of tea leaves, sleek chrome framing it like potable art. It also has recently gotten ink in Playboy, attesting to the increasing interest in design throughout American culture. Next in the life of this hot new number is an art contest with works submitted by people inspired by the piece.



Roth invited creative customers to submit images inspired by the Sorapot—sketches, paintings, collages, you name it. Winners will be posted on Roth's website before Christmas.



His site is an inspiring thing to behold: Roth lends unpretentious poetry to all he designs, from the computer mouse to teapots, elevating the experience of the user in a modest, calm way. Check in to see not only the Sorapot Art Contest winners, but also his elegant approach to design.