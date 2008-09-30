Sony Ericsson's Eco-Friendly GreenHeart

Granted, this cellphone is more of a green tech showcase than a mass production ready handset (at least for now), but with a biodegradable plastic shell, HTML based e-manuals (in lieu of traditional printed ones), a keypad fashioned from recycled plastic, and environmentally conscious packaging, the GreenHeart is a good indicator of what's possible.



In addition to its use of biodegradable materials and recycled plastics, the phone even comes with a super-efficient charger that draws only 3.5mW when in standby mode. That's pretty impressive considering most chargers can continue to gobble up as much as to 30mW even after a phone is fully charged.



While Sony Ericsson has typically ranked high on Greenpeace's top Green Electronics makers list, it recently fell behind both Samsung and Nokia due to a poor recycling rate and issues with e-waste. But if the aspects of the GreenHeart do eventually see production, it could certainly help the company reclaim that top spot it held earlier this year.



