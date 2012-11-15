Somerville Library Design Lectures

How did the Somerville Design Talks get started? What was the kernel that made you think that a lecture series was what you needed?



Somerville, Massachusetts, has more artists per capita than almost any other city and though I knew many in this community were probably sympathetic to libraries, perhaps they had not visited or supported the library recently. I wanted to draw those people in with programming that would be meaningful to them as creatives and small business people.



You don't seem to be running a standard lecture series at a library. Is this more of a talk or a party?



I’ll take that as a huge compliment. We are trying to make each talk an event; with individual promotion and a social hour component afterward that changes depending on the audience.



For the "beard and seed hat graphics" crew who attended Aaron Draplin’s summer talk we organized space and drinks at Five Horses Tavern in nearby Davis Square. For the recent talk featuring fashion illustrator Christine Mitchell we created a quieter "afternoon tea" vibe sponsored by Kickass Cupcakes. The bottom line is that we are providing some academic discussion but also trying to have fun and make the Friends of the Somerville Public Library an attractive group to join. Admission to all speaking events is free of charge.



The Friends group needs energetic volunteers to survive, and some of the attendees of these events have since transitioned to become valued volunteers. Our goals for the Friends include fundraising to support programming and initiatives developed by the library director, Maria Carpenter; and to support the mission of the library: literacy in all forms—social, technical, and academic. All that takes boots on the ground and hands on the keyboards.



The speakers seem to have this homespun or crafty bent to their work. How are you imagining design in this series? Is doesn't necessarily feel like Capital D Design with the requisite degrees from Harvard attached.



I will say that our speakers often radiate a bootstrapping glow. You may be right, with the exception of Draplin this is not a "Capital D Design" series.



