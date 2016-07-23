Customization Comes to the Masses

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

ShopFloor Customizing the curves and length of an extruded aluminum bench may not be remarkable in itself, but the ShopFloor Web app certainly makes doing it a lot easier. This Jonathan Olivares design is one of three products available via the intuitive design tool, which is geared toward contract buyers and estimates cost in real time as you point, click, drag, and drop.

KWAMBIO Launched this year, product startup KWAMBIO is looking to change the perception of 3D-printing with stylish designs, including Mir Ett’s geometric silver Neo Bracelet. Custom-izable variables such as material and finish—likened to a set of Instagram filters—make it an e-commerce platform as much as a service for direct-to-consumer, on-demand manufacturing. kwambio.com