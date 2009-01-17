Small Apple in DUMBO

Since late 2005 the shop has brought a charmed voice to children's goods, from ubiquitous French handwritten walls to its selection of classic, modern, new, and vintage Brooklyn-made goodies. The venue hosts events as well—for instance, the Doudou Project, which is an annual tradition of inviting New York children to be photographed with their most-adored worldly goods. ("Doudou" is French for "lovey.") The end result will be Doudou 4, a month-long exhibit of the prints.



Just in case you were wondering, kiddo haircuts are available on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Lollipop included.



That's not to say bars in Brooklyn aren't proliferating like bars in the 80s in the East Village as well…

