Six Questions for William Stout

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

With 2008 coming to a close, which books of the last year have most impressed you?



You know I’m not in the bookstore as often as I used to be, but I’ve noticed a lot of Le Corbusier books this year, especially that big one from Phaidon, Le Corbusier Le Grand. It’s well done, but it’s too big [it weighs 20 pounds]. For the size and the price it’s not too bad, but it’s stupid to make the book so big. Taschen loves to make big books, and others have followed suit, but those books don’t need to be so big. They’re too tough to handle. There was also a nice book this year on a Morandi exhibit at the Met in New York.







So what’s on tap for you in 2009?



I have a new warehouse over in Richmond, California, and I’m in the very early stages of trying to figure out how to put together a research center for my writers. I’ve got 2500 architecture monographs and another 1500 books of architectural theory. We’re just figuring out how this is all going to work.



Could members of the public visit once it’s ready?



Well, I suppose if you called ahead and we made sure that I was there. I have some really old and valuable books. I wouldn’t want just anybody going through them.



