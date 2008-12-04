View Photos
Simple, Not Easy: The Eames Shell Chair
By Laure Joliet –
The science and design behind the famous Eames shell chairs is pretty impressive. It goes to show that simple is not always easy and that good design endures.
Bonus points for the repeated use of a protractor.
Video via Architecture Daily
Image via Mancha