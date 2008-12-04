Simple, Not Easy: The Eames Shell Chair
Simple, Not Easy: The Eames Shell Chair

By Laure Joliet
The science and design behind the famous Eames shell chairs is pretty impressive. It goes to show that simple is not always easy and that good design endures.
Charles and Ray Eames are two of the most famous chair designers in the world. Their contribution to modern chair design is unparalleled. The Shell chair, which was one of the first industrially-manufactured plastic chairs, comes in a wide variety of styles, including a version with an armrest and an office version (pictured here).

