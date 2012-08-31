Simon Pearce's Silver Lake Collection

Vermont-based glassmaker Simon Pearce has been responsible for some of the loveliest, most popular American-made glassware of the last couple decades. And the new Silver Lake collection, out now, strikes just the right note of wintry Scandinavian modernism to make it a cold-months staple for years to come.

The Silver Lake for which the collection was named was not the boho neighborhood in Los Angeles, but a lake not terribly far from Simon Pearce's studio in Vermont. Inspired by the ice, snow, and tall birches on the lake, James sought to render the sylvan scene in glass. The serving bowl from the Silver Lake collection measured 3.5" x 6.25". Jan Molmark, the company's production engineer ultimately chiseled the molds for the eight pieces in the collection. And these outdoor photos, taken by art director Glenn Suokko where the ice meets a brook that feeds into the lake, give a good sense of the inspiration for the series. Perhaps the most impressive piece in the line, the rippling platter truly shows off the rich texture and clear aesthetic debt to the icy New England landscape.