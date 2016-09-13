Silicon Valley Home Tours

The Silicon Valley home tour provides an opportunity for design seekers to immerse themselves in stunning domestic spaces found along the San Francisco Peninsula. These unique homes are specially selected by Dwell to reflect the rich diversity of livable, innovative modern architecture and design in the Silicon Valley area.

Included in your home tour purchase will be a complimentary ticket to Meet the Architects night.





Meet the Architects Nights

The Dwell Silicon Valley Home Tour kicks off with Meet the Architects night, an evening in which leading Silicon Valley architects and designers will preview the projects featured on your tour. Join us for cocktails, light bites, and a dynamic conversation moderated by Dwell editors.

Friday, September 23rd, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Location: Pace Art + Tech (300 El Camino Real in Menlo Park)

Home Tours

Saturday, September 24th, 10:00-4:00 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Matthew Williams