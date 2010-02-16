Shulman Print to Support VDL

Raymond grew up there in the hills of Silver Lake in Los Angeles, and though the site now administered by Cal Poly Pomona, they still fall short of the money they need to repair the roof, tend the grounds, and generally maintain the place. Seeing Raymond again jogged my memory of all this, and he has graciously passed along the photo that Shulman took of his father at the VDL compound. It was quite rare for Richard Neutra to appear in photos of his work, and if you're in the market for a piece from the master's hand, and a chance to preserve one of California modernisms great expressions, this photo will run you $2,500. Raymond told me that only 15 of the original 35 are left. If you're interested in a print contact Anthony Greenberg at anthony_greenberg@yahoo.com or Gary Richwald at garyrichwald@usnz.net if you're on the West Coast.