Shaping-Shifting Desktop Lamp Mimics Natural Light…Artificially.
By Bryan Gardiner –
Chris Natt’s Stimuli 3.0 lamp would fit in equally well on the set of a Bjork video or in a Borg starship, but the premise behind concept is a fairly down-to-earth.
Designed to gradually adjust to ambient light, the outer panels on the lamp automatically adjust to maintain a constant level of brightness in a given room. Inside the sci-fi orb, a diminutive gearbox gradually adjusts the lamp’s outer panels on an X, Y, and X-axis. As Natt explains on his site, both the shape and light output varies inversely with the surrounding natural light intensity.
I’ll take three, Chris.
