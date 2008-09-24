Serv ce Station

Located at the foothills of the Catskill Mountains, the small shop sells furniture and sculpture designed and built by the owners in Kingston, NY. It's the kind of place that flaunts the weeds belligerently sprouting through the concrete next to the store.



There is an American flag painted on the window in what looks like white shoe polish.



Meyer is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, and as such, transforms recycled and sustainable wood into physically tangible wit and poetry. Painted surfaces are juxtaposed with raw ones to render a sense of the polished blended with a bit of I'm-not-going-to-bother style. Tables, chairs, storage units and sculptures that beg to be signature pieces in the room; and outside, the mountains beckon. It's worth the trip this fall.







