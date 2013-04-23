View Photos
Seattle: Sustainable Future
By Jami Smith –
Seattle is taking momentous strides towards sustainable living. The Bullitt Center opened its doors on Earth Day, April 22, as the greenest commercial building in the world.
Collecting rainwater and relaying on renewable energy and solar power to generate it's electricity, The Bullitt Center proudly fosters the ambitious environmental standards from the Living Building Challenge. The six-story building advocates the benefits of advancing green building technologies and promotes a self-sustainting environment which further protects the Puget Sound from common sources of pollution.
