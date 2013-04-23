Seattle: Sustainable Future
View Photos

By Jami Smith
Seattle is taking momentous strides towards sustainable living. The Bullitt Center opened its doors on Earth Day, April 22, as the greenest commercial building in the world.

Collecting rainwater and relaying on renewable energy and solar power to generate it's electricity, The Bullitt Center proudly fosters the ambitious environmental standards from the Living Building Challenge. The six-story building advocates the benefits of advancing green building technologies and promotes a self-sustainting environment which further protects the Puget Sound from common sources of pollution.

The six-story, 50,000 square-foot structure is the largest building to adopt the Living Building Challenge standards. Photo credit: Brad Kahn

The Bullitt Center, a self-sustaining building collects rainwater and relies on renewable energy and solar power to generate it's electricity opened in Seattle, Washington on Earth Day, April 22, 2013. Photo credit: Brad Kahn

