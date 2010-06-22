Screening: A Necessary Ruin

Of my seven panels at Dwell on Design this weekend, one that I am really happy to be doing is a screening of filmmaker Evan Mather's 2009 documentary A Necessary Ruin. The half-hour documentary chronicles the rise and startlingly quick decay of Buckminster Fuller's massive Union Tank Car Dome outside Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It was a 384-foot in diameter geodesic dome, the largest clear-span structure in the world. It's a fascinating look at a strange, ill-fated building narrated by Dwell's Los Angeles editor Frances Anderton and set to be presented on Saturday on the Design Innovation Stage at 3:30. Check out the trailer below and I hope to see you there.