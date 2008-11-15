View Photos
Screech Owl Design
By Jamie Waugh
Anyone who names his or her company after backyard wildlife has got to be a good egg. Exhibit A: the folks at Screech Owl Design, the Brooklyn-based print- and product-makers, named their outfit after a certain family of screech owls living in the trees behind their family cottage.
As enchanting as is the story of their company are their works of art. The couple, Jacqueline and George Schmidt, are illustrators and fine artists who also make delightful felt bowls of Scottish yarn that find their function in the essence of their sweet forms. Their silkscreen prints are of minimal fuss and maximal affection for the simplest forms nature has to offer—from flocks of birds to branches to elegant, elegiac coral.
