Pierre Koenig’s Steel-and-Glass Schwartz House Hits the Market for $4.6MView 10 Photos

Pierre Koenig’s Steel-and-Glass Schwartz House Hits the Market for $4.6M

The geometric L.A. residence was the last project to be completed during the acclaimed architect’s lifetime.
Location: 444 Sycamore Road, Santa Monica, California

Price: $4,550,000

Architect: Pierre Koenig

Year Built: 1994

Footprint: 2,380 square feet

Lot Size: 0.11 acres

From the Agent: "Where Case Study House #22 was a bold experiment that secured the architect’s reputation at a young age, Schwartz House represents his more mature and expressive work, the last project to be completed during his lifetime. Here, in only the second offering since the architecture was commissioned, Koenig demonstrates a mastery of materials, sensitivity to the environment, and a harmonious relationship with nature. In a celebration of structural steel, the home is held aloft by four heroic columns, minimizing the impact on the site. Less an object in the landscape than a machine that dissolves the boundary between indoors and outdoors, the home is a study in restraint. The perfect integration of form and function, the structure is literally the finish, the palette of materials minimal and serene: black steel framing, galvanized wall panels, aluminum fenestration, and frosted glass."

Held aloft by four steel columns, the 2,380-square-foot home shows Koenig’s mastery of materials and approach to integrating nature in his projects.

Steps away from the living area, the kitchen has U-shaped countertops, a suite of stainless-steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and sliding glass doors that lead to a terrace.

This upper-level bedroom has sliding-glass doors that open to a small balcony.&nbsp;

The lower level has a spacious office, fitness room, and guest suite with a separate entry.

This sale marks the second time the home has been listed since it was commissioned. Recent upgrades—including new appliances, a new roof, and refinished floors—ensure it is well equipped for the next generation.

