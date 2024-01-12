Pierre Koenig’s Steel-and-Glass Schwartz House Hits the Market for $4.6M

Location: 444 Sycamore Road, Santa Monica, California

Price: $4,550,000

Architect: Pierre Koenig

Year Built: 1994

Footprint: 2,380 square feet

Lot Size: 0.11 acres

From the Agent: "Where Case Study House #22 was a bold experiment that secured the architect’s reputation at a young age, Schwartz House represents his more mature and expressive work, the last project to be completed during his lifetime. Here, in only the second offering since the architecture was commissioned, Koenig demonstrates a mastery of materials, sensitivity to the environment, and a harmonious relationship with nature. In a celebration of structural steel, the home is held aloft by four heroic columns, minimizing the impact on the site. Less an object in the landscape than a machine that dissolves the boundary between indoors and outdoors, the home is a study in restraint. The perfect integration of form and function, the structure is literally the finish, the palette of materials minimal and serene: black steel framing, galvanized wall panels, aluminum fenestration, and frosted glass."