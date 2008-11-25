Scandinavia Graces the Catskills

New York's growing epicenter for design inspiration is less Meatpacking District or even Williamsburg as of late. The craftspeople and mavens of modernism are increasingly looking north to the land of Woodstock in the Catskill Mountains. Brooklyn shop Scandinavian Modern is the latest to set up shop in this poetic part of the world where gravelly roads meet weeds and trees replace skyscrapers.





The new shop is a 4,500-square-foot showroom with a café and garden, located in the heart of apple-picking, watch-the-leaves-fall territory. Featured are new collections by All In Wood, G.A.D., Asplund, Artek, and Carl Hansen & Son.







A meandering drive, fresh air, clean-lined furniture and a trip to the café for Scandinavian dry goods, coffee, tea and pastries: it's a highly-advisable holiday treat.



Scandinavian Modern

2866 Route 28

Shokan, New York 12481

(845) 657-2759 Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample