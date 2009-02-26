Santiago, Chile, According to Architect Sebastián Irarrázaval
The Chilean capital may be a tamer city than its South American brethren, but there’s change afoot where colonial legacy meets modern urban design.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s November 2008 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Jeanine Barone
New York City-based writer and photographer Jeanine Barone manages to find time in her high-octane schedule to indulge in jewelry design and avant-garde collage art.
Published
Last Updated
TopicsTravelDwell Magazine