Salt 'N' Peppa
By Jamie Waugh –
They're three words that bizarrely could refer to a hip-hop group, a distinguished hair color style, or delicious dust to shake on food. In the case of Munire Kirmaci, we're referring to the latter; in the case of a certain modern, beautiful salt and pepper shaker.
Kirmaci's resume is distinguished, with an early career background interning with both cheeky Harry Allen and studied Campana Brothers. As for the item, it is a stainless steel square that, when tilted one way, sprinkles salt; in the other direction, pepper. It looks more like a particularly pretty computer mouse or a panel of Gehry's Disney Hall, and it handles nicely.
