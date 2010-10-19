View Photos
Runners Up, Color Me Impressed Round Two
Add to
Like
Share
By Ralston O'Neill –
We loved perusing the entries from the latest round of the Glidden Paint and Dwell.com Color Me Impressed Design Competition - so we decided to post our favorites! Check out our final four. First up is Happy Plaid submitted by Laura Treichel!
The challenge was to submit colorful collages based on a brightly hued textile compilation adapted for the living room. Our four finalists were picked for their bold colors, modern mash-ups, and inventive relationship to our muse.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Jersey Stripes by Laura Winger.
Mid-Century Vibrant by Amanda Robertson.
And SuperBlue by Emily Plewe.