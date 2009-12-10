Rubell Collection: Donut Wall
The Rubell Family is one of Miami's biggest collectors of contemporary art, and as a kind of grand welcoming gesture to the city at large, they opened up their Wynwood Arts District museum with a wildly well-attended breakfast to celebrate the opening of their new show, Beg Borrow and Steal. Unsure of what kind of scene I'd find, and just how many passes at my dreamed-of buffet table I'd make, I abandoned my quiche and crumpets fantasy as soon as I saw what must have been the largest expanse of cake donuts I'd ever glimpsed.
A fellow journo--a German, thus the slightly-off translation--had told me that a wall of bagels were waiting for us in the museum's courtyard. Resigned to, at best, the leavings of the lox plate, my spirits leapt upon realizing that the eight-foot-high-by perhaps forty-foot- long wall was affixed with a panoply not of bagels but their far more toothsome cousins. Who made them? Don't know, don't care. Who ate them? Everyone present. And with coffee just behind the wall I utterly forewent decorum and scarfed two in quick succession. A choice I promptly sweated out over the course of the rest of the sweltering day. No regrets, my friends. No regrets.