Right on Target

There’s no substitute for good modern furniture, but investing in quality often means having to swallow hefty price tags. Sure, you get what you pay for. But the disparity between well-made and affordable is so vast that many lovers of great design get left out entirely.



There is, however, a glimmer of hope coming to a store near you — to a Target store near you. The retail giant recently announced a partnership with Dwell, one of the nation’s leading design publications, on a collection of more than 100 pieces of home furnishings ranging in price from $16 to $399. Offerings include chairs, sofas, lighting, storage, textiles, bookshelves, and more. The line launches today, December 27, online and in select stores.

Marrying the expertise of design team Deam + Dine with Target’s enormous supply chain and consumer insights resulted in stylish products whose manufacture benefited from economies of scale. The collection leans toward modern ideals in more ways than one; expect space-saving Scandinavian styles galore.

The Modern by Dwell collection is just the latest in what’s been a very good year for the design and technology brand. This summer, they launched an all-new digital platform (looks like you found it!) boasting a huge repository of new content, existing content from their 16 years in the magazine business, the curation of user-generated content, and for the visually inclined, more than 300,000 images. It’s an exciting new evolution in the publishing space… and as a content partner on the new platform, we're glad you're here, too.