Ridge Nesting Bowls

I got in touch with Schatz to ask him about the form of the bowls, which at first blush reminded me of broken cabbages. "The form was an accident," said Schatz, "created by experimenting with some molds we had created for a series of textured drip forms that never materialized into the intended object, a pendant light. I used the seam line where the two parts of the mold join to create the opening and form a bowl. I have been testing these over the past few months and they are fun to use in the kitchen and look great on the table when serving. I love being able to pour things out of the bowls low spots, like the eggs I cook every morning using Julia Child's classic scramble method."