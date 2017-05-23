Rick Moreland Reads a Building
"Good question. Nothing came to mind when I got this earlier, and I didn't have much time to think about it then.
"Now I'm thinking of the working title—Dark House—for one of my favorite novels, Faulkner's Absalom, Absalom! The novel features a boy who's turned away from the front door of such a (plantation) house, is mystified by the hidden life of a planter in such a house, and later drives a gang of slaves and a French architect to build such a house, thinking he'll be able to welcome the next boy in. But he ends up instead barring two of his children from the house, and three of his other children die or burn to death in the house.
"Maybe that novel has something to do with our building a house that few would ever mistake for a Dark House or a Southern plantation house, characterized in Faulkner by its forbidding front door. Our own front door is almost all glass, and it's one of several views straight through the house and out the other side."
Thanks, professor!