Re:Vision Dallas Winners

In December I participated in the charrette in Dallas to come up with the design brief that Re:Vision Dallas would send out to architects all over the world. Last week, a panel of six leading green architects —Eric Corey Freed, Cameron Sinclair, Pliny Fisk, Aidan Hughes, Nathaniel Corum and Sergio Palleroni—selected the three winners of the competition.

The international cast hails from around the globe. The Portugese team of Atelier DATA and MOOV proposed a project called Forwarding Dallas (pictured above), which resembles a verdant hillside. With the peaks and valleys of the design aimed at maximizing green space, rainwater and the power of photovoltaic arrays, the design looks like a modified Hanging Garden of Babylon and is just about the aesthetic opposite of the site’s concrete sprawl.

Charlotte, North Carolina firm Little sent in Entangled Bank, a tall, textured tower with a massive green roof. Mixing retail and residences, the structure is all about organic farming, with a market and restaurant onsite to reap the bounty of the building’s urban farm.

David Baker and Partners and Fletcher Studio of San Francisco contributed the third winning entry: Greenways Xero Energy. This beached ship of a building is all about community, with pedestrian greenways meant to encourage people from all over the city to stroll about. Gardens, water capture and a lush compliment of vegetation round out the design in an effort to filter the air from the nearby freeways and create the kind of public park that citizens would actually use.

No word yet on which of the three will actually be built, but I’ll keep you posted.