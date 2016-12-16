Restored Bauhaus Building Gets the Karim Rashid Treatment in Tel Aviv

Walking through the city, one notices that many of these buildings are neglected and dilapidated, even though Tel Aviv was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site. Special thanks to Devorah Lev-Tov for contributing this post to Design Milk!

But strolling up to the corner of Allenby and Nahalat Binyamin, there is one building that has been gloriously restored. Gleaming white with a curved edifice and luminous windows, it’s home to the just-opened Poli House boutique hotel, which underwent a three-year restoration process. Originally built in 1934, the Poli House used to be called The Polishuk House, and housed commercial office space, shops, and a clandestine Etzel printing press. Its Bauhaus-style edifice was designed by Shlomo Liaskowski, who was born in Zurich in 1903 and moved to British Mandate Palestine in 1929. But up until the last decade, the Polishuk House was uninhabited and derelict, its edifice covered in graffiti. One only has to look as far as the identically shaped building across the street to imagine what it looked like—that one has yet to be restored.

Opening the hotel’s doors, guests are confronted with a wonderful surprise: the interior is bright, ultra-modern, and full of neon color accents, a signature flourish of the inimitable Karim Rashid, who designed the interior. Harnessing the past and present of this mini metropolis, Poli House represents the future of Tel Aviv. "We usually only look to the past for inspiration, but the mentality of Tel Aviv is very contemporary, focusing less on the past and looking forward to the future," explains Rashid. "The Poli House embodies just that. I tried to embrace that Tel Aviv spirit, energy and love of life into the function of the hotel, turning an emotion into a tangible form through colors and graphics."

True to his words, the entry beckons with three hot pink Koop chairs, Rashid’s egg shell style chairs; a shiny, bright yellow counter; and Rashid’s blueprint-style drawings on the walls to welcome guests. But this isn’t where you check in—a greeter will direct you to the futuristic elevators that will whisk you up to the rooftop level for check in.

The 600 square meter roof deck might be the best thing about the property, with its full-service cocktail bar and angular infinity pool that is particularly striking at night, when it’s triangular tiled floor is lit up and highlighted by blue lights framing the outside. Even the outdoor furniture is chic, with chairs and tables from Rashid’s Grid collection. A full-service spa will be opening by the end of the year.



Rooms manage to fit everything you need into a small space (15, 18, or 22 square meters, or 33 square meters for suites), never sacrificing function for looks. The bright colors remain, highlighting graphic black and white carpets and wallpaper. The headboard is particularly smart, with outlets, lights, light switches, and shelf space exactly where you need it.

Even the minibar is well thought out, with glasses, a cocktail recipe book, and metal shaker at the ready. And the bathroom ingeniously uses the same frosted glass door to enclose either the rainforest showerhead-equipped shower or the bathroom itself—it has a 180 degree radius. It’s details like these that make it clear that a small space can be sufficient if it’s well designed. Plush robes, comfy slippers, and sleekly designed black and gold packaged bath products make sure things still feel luxurious.