Replacement Conservatory Roofs: Ins & Outs

Having a replacement conservatory roof is a great decision for many different reasons, especially coming into the colder months. If you have a glass or polycarbonate roof on your conservatory, you will likely be familiar with extreme temperatures such as being too cold in the winter and too hot in the summer. Likewise, a glass roof might create a lot of unnecessary noise from rainfall, which can easily be avoided.Investing in a replacement conservatory roof can do wonders, particularly if you opt for a solid tiled roof. But how does it work? Why do solid tiles make such a big difference? The beauty of having a replacement conservatory roof is that it is able to fit on an existing conservatory; it’s never been easier to update or modernise the space.

What does a replacement conservatory roof consist of?

A solid tiled roof for your conservatory is usually made up of several layers of various material. Starting with a durable aluminium frame, it will also have a layer of rigid insulation board as well as internal insulated plasterboard. The materials used in a replacement conservatory roof are designed to improve the room, and is designed perfectly to ensure it doesn’t weigh more than your original glazed roof. Due to this, you can be confident that your conservatory can take the weight of a new roof. Its structural performance will have been considered at every opportunity; aluminium was chosen for the frame to ensure that there is minimum pressure on your conservatory walls.