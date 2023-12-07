See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
Two Rental-Ready Cabins on the Same San Miguel de Allende Property List for $795K

Two Rental-Ready Cabins on the Same San Miguel de Allende Property List for $795K

The indoor/outdoor residences can accommodate up to 20 people and the estate has space aplenty to add more structures.
Text by
Location: San Miguel De Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico

Price: $795,000

Footprint: 4,843 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 2.47 acres

From the Agent: "In a unique concept in San Miguel de Allende, we welcome you to La Pera Cottages Boutique, where dreaming, relaxing and creating unique moments surrounded by luxuries in nature is possible. Just 15 minutes from San Miguel, you will find two cabins. La Pera offers you capacity for twelve people with two mirror bedrooms with loft, full bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen, outdoor room and private pool. El Apapacho has a capacity for eight people with two modules; the first, a bedroom with a full bathroom on the upper floor and a living room with a sofa bed and a half bathroom on the ground floor, the second module a bedroom with a loft and a full bathroom on the upper floor and on the ground floor, kitchen, living room, dining room, and pool. Each cabin has a contemporary Mexican style, with gabled wooden roofs, staves in parts of the cabins, polished cement, stone walls, and exquisite decoration."

The property’s entry features a wooden gate.

El Apapacho, the smaller cottage of the two on the property, offers accommodations for up to eight guests.

The second cottage, known as La Pera, can host up to 12 people. As with El Apapacho, it prioritizes indoor/outdoor living with large, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.

The open, light-filled kitchen has an expansive countertop that’s idyllic for entertaining.

"The property offers the opportunity to expand the retreat with several more cottages," notes the agent.

