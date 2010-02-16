Renovation: 800 Square Feet

Knocking down a stifling wall separating the living room and kitchen, Popp opened the space to bring light in and create a fitting canvas for his father’s contemporary artwork and modern furnishings he’s collected over the years—all in an easily managed, single-level layout. Acting as the project manager and construction lead and relying on floor sales and extra materials from other projects, Popp was able to completely transform the two-bedroom, one-bath apartment for a total of $45,000, which he says "won’t even buy you cabinets in some remodels."



Describing his dad as "a great, and grateful, client," Popp says he had carte blanche, within his budgetary restrictions, to "do something really interesting, really cool for my dad, who said he didn’t want to hinder the project with a lot of requests." Indeed, the project shows a clear, singular vision in an area that is just starting to awaken from its long design hibernation: the Eichler houses are becoming more recognized, and one of Popp’s clients recently organized Sacramento’s first mid-century modern house tour. Though it took some convincing to pry his father away from the idea of living in the much farther away, mid-century modern haven that is Palm Springs, Popp’s father told him after moving in, "I’m so glad I am where I am."