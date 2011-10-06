Remembering Steve Jobs

It's easy for design fans to forget that much of the crux of Jobs' true innovation came inside all those pretty white plastic cases. The New York Times offers this excellent graphic showing all the patents Jobs held.



The Economist helps make sense of what Jobs has meant, and will come to mean, to the wider world. There's no better explainer of the world and its doings in the popular press, and here the magazine says less about Jobs the man and more about Jobs the influencer. They sum it up nicely when they reckon that Jobs "was able to make people love what had previously been impersonal, functional gadgets."



Finally, for those who want to see the man over the ages, the San Francisco Chronicle offers a tribute in pictures. Scroll through the 95 images here to see Jobs morph from young technologist to a household name.