Remembering Nick Murcutt

We had the pleasure of running a story on one of Neeson Murcutt's wonderful houses in our July/August 2009 issue, and I think if you take a look you'll quickly see the firm's commitment to the principles of modern design and dedication to meeting the residents' needs.

I particularly remember that the resident, Hannah Ferguson, had lived in a couple architect-designed homes before and that her pleasure with Neeson Murcutt's design is that it managed to evoke some of what she'd experienced before. Have a second look at the story about the home in North Avoca, Australia, and you'll understand why losing Nick Murcutt is a blow.

