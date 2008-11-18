Reflecting on Kimonos

Rusu's lighting line FLOAT Japan Series Panels reflect not only the designer's passion for fascinating lighting; their mirrored surfaces reflect light around the room with the prettiness and delicacy of a geisha's silk. Their laser-cut motifs of a male and female phoenix frolicking in the cherry blossoms pull the light through to the walls behind them, projecting distortions of this romantic aviary scene all around the room.



The panels are suspended from the ceiling by stainless steel cables. Their faces are mirror-finished; and backs are satin-finished.