Red, Red, and More Red! 20 Bold Interiors That Make a Statement

The color red symbolizes many things, including strength, radiance, confidence, and of course, love. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, we thought we'd get a little romantic and pick out some of our favorite red interiors to share with you all.
Check out how fellow design lovers have incorporated this fiery and beautiful color into their homes.
The walls are covered in Graniplast, a tinted acrylic finish. Nathan Pereira Arquitectos y Diseño advised on the facade, floors, and finishes. All the bedrooms are off one hallway; the three children’s rooms were designed by Vanessa Clark.
The bathroom features Chromtech tile, a Toto toilet, Kohler vanity, and powder-coated steel countertop.
Eazy side chairs by Whiteonwhite line one side of the custom-designed table by LOT-EK. Castore suspension lights by Michele De Lucchi for Artemide hang above, and a custom rug by Liora Manné lies below.
Though the home’s common areas are largely white and monotone, the kitchen introduces a pop of red, the owner’s favorite color, through the glossy AGC kitchen backsplash. Stone pietra cardosa counters are used on the center island, along with white Corian around the perimeter. A Miele range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and Piston stools by Shin and Tomako Azumi complete the space.
In Situ Design and Lilian B Interiors adapted a six-story brownstone in midtown Manhattan into a boutique hotel with 33 guest suites. Each floor received what the designers call a "visceral" color treatment using Benjamin Moore paints, including Outrageous Orange.
Magenta Togo sofas by Ligne Roset, a red Eames molded plywood chair, and wire Bertoia Diamond chair provide seating around the hearth.
In total, the renovation was completed for around $35,000.
Happy Accent
Now that the interior’s palette is firmly in place, Winterhalder has slowly been adding splashes of color. E27 pendant lamps from Muuto in the kitchen and guest room have red cords; one wall in the guest room is also red, with matching red locker storage. The inside of the front door is painted bright green. "For me, they’re kids’ colors," she says. "I just love them." muuto.com
The living room is furnished with a cherry-red Rest sofa and ottoman by Muuto, a Nest footstool by Foersom & Hjort-Lorenzen for Cane-Line, and a Redondo armchair by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso. A Kast modular storage unit by Maarten Van Severen for Vitra sits under the television.
The glowing interior palette of bright pinks and reds is sharpened by jet-black steel frames, water tanks, and roofs, while black window frames and joinery bring out the red glow of the internal plywood lining.
Brambilla designed and crafted the built-in bookcase in a common area from laminated red birch.
Ginge’s penchant for the bright red Varenna cabinets the couple splurged on is matched only by her love of animals; rescue pets are de rigueur around the house.
Harry Bates designed this simple cedar house for a young family in New York in 1967. Forty years later he updated the place for its new owners, Joe Dolce and Jonathan Burnham. The addition of bright red cabinetry in the kitchen introduces a contemporary style without losing the rustic, vintage quality of the space. Read the full article here.
Twin-bed rooms feature bright red bunk beds for a dormitory-like experience and can be paired with adjoining rooms for larger groups of guests.
The kitchen's red Venetian plaster walls are a nod to a detail in the family's previous apartment. The walnut and lacquer kitchen system is by Henrybuilt.
Photo by Howie Guja Styling by Gorilla Styling
The red sofa in the living room is a 1960s piece originally owned by Strolz’s parents.
An architect by profession, Roche removed as many partitions as he could when recasting the apartment’s interior, preferring transparency. He custom-made the red room divider from bungee cords.