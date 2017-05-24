Recipe: Hawaiian Monk Beer Cocktail

Editor's Note: Mark Twain called Hawaii "one long delicious summer day," and having recently spent a week exploring Kauai for our first Spring Catalog we have to agree. Hawaii’s northernmost island was the perfect proving ground for all our favorite spring gear, and we had the dream team to put it to the test: the greatest surfer of all-time, Kelly Slater; local Kauai legend and shark advocate, Mike Coots; Huckberry Ambassador and former pro surfer Mikey DeTemple [ link to his surf shack ]; our buddy (and ace poke chef) Mychael Henry and, of course, our Chrysler Town & Country rental minivan. We hope you enjoy the excerpt below, and that our adventures in Kauai inspire you to take a trip of your own.
Named after the Hawaiian monk seal, whose ancient name means "dog that runs in rough water," this beer-tail runs in sweet water — specifically the creamy spice of a Westmalle Tripel Trappist ale. A little bit of grenadine and a sweet shaka of tropical Passionfruit (locals call it Liliko’i) transform the abbey malt into an umbrella-worthy tiki treat. Sip slowly and see. You’re on island time now.
Drink Ingredients
(Serves One)
· 11oz Westmalle Tripel Ale
· 1 tsp Grenadine Syrup
· 2oz Passionfruit Juice
· 4oz Coconut Milk (for foam)
· 2oz Guava Juice (for foam)
Garnish
· 1 Orange slice
· 2 Maraschino cherries
· 1 Cocktail umbrella
Directions
- Pour the ale into the glass, holding it sideways to minimize foam.
- Slowly add the grenadine and passionfruit juice, give it a stir, and wait for any foam to subside.
- To build the simple guava-coconut foam, use an electric foamer — or just put it in a jar and shake it like it owes you money.
- Float the finished foam on top and garnish responsibly. Unlike the monk seal, none of these ingredients are endangered, so pour your buds a few too and let their tastebuds shoot the curl. [H]
