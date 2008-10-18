View Photos
REBAR at Machine Gallery
Add to
Like
Share
By Laure Joliet –
REBAR, a collective of artists, designers, and activists based in San Francisco—masterminds of PARK(ing) Day LA—will be at Machine Project this Saturday.
Presentation and Q&A with the guys behind the Panhandle Bandshell, the Cabinet National Library and Hidden Agenda, all projects that use architecture within the social landscape to draw attention to how we build, why we build and what we build. It doesn't hurt that they inject a new enthusiasm and sense of fun into architecture.
This Saturday at 8pm at Machine Project. Get in early since there's generally standing room only at the Machine Project events.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.