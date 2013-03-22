RCA Secret 2013

Shh, can you keep a secret? The Royal College of Art in London is having its annual RCA Secret exhibition and one-day shop of its 2,700 original postcard-sized artworks by 1,034 internationally acclaimed artists and up-and-coming graduates this coming Saturday, March 23 in the new Dyson Building at the Royal College of Art, Battersea. This year's event will feature original works by renowned artists such as Christo and John Baldessari, David Bailey, Mike Leigh, Orla Kiely, and Sir Paul Smith. Past RCA contributers include Tracey Emin, David Hockney, Giorgio Armani, Sam-Taylor Wood, and David Bowie. Each postcard will go for $68, but considering that you might possibly stumble upon a Damien Hirst (whose work sells for millions), it's worth getting a few (but pace yourself, the maximum is 4!) and lining up early (first come, first served basis). The logic behind the 'Secret' is that the artist signs their postcard only on the back, so buyers won't be able to identify the creator until they purchase the piece. All proceeds will go towards supporting the RCA Fine Art Student Award Fund and before heading over, be sure to register here for an RCA Secret Collector's Number to purchase postcards at the event. For those who cannot make it across the pond, click on through to see our selects from RCA's 2.7K something postcards.