Tune In to Dwell’s First-Ever Podcast: Raw Materials 3 Ways
We're thrilled to announce RM-3 (Raw Materials 3 Ways), a new podcast hosted by architect and Dwell contributor Dan Maginn of DRAW Architecture. In this series, we investigate what Dan calls "the stem cells of architecture"—raw materials like "birch trees, or rusty rocks, or slow footed brontosauruses, long dead, long squished into ribbons of dark carbon." In each episode, we'll reveal how a single ingredient, processed in three different ways, is transformed into three markedly different materials.
In Episode One, we explore the metal zinc—a true team player—in all its multifaceted glory, speaking with the designers and makers who know it most intimately. Take a listen below, and keep scrolling for behind-the-scenes information about each guest:
Subscribe on iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | Google Play
Featured Guests
Bill Zahner, Zahner Company
Marlon Blackwell, Marlon Blackwell Architects
Lanette Rizzo, Allied Maker
RM-3 is produced by Jonna McKone and Jenny Xie, edited by Jonna McKone, and hosted by Dan Maginn. Special thanks to our guests Bill Zahner, Marlon Blackwell, and Lanette Rizzo. Our theme music is by Slag Ralden, with additional scoring from Dave Merson Hess and Foghorn String Band.
